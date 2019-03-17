Menu
PHOTO GALLERY: Sky high fascinator fascinates at the races

17th Mar 2019

THERE were unique fashions galore at the weekend's races in Bundy.

But one fascinating fascinator truly stood out - the sky-high creation rocked by former Bundy woman Kathy Corones (flick through our photos to see the hat in its full glory).

Mrs Corones now lives in Gladstone along with husband Peter, but she always makes an effort to judge fashions on the field events.

"I have been judging fashions on the field for many years throughout Queensland and love to return and participate in this event," she said.

Mrs Corones said her creative and unique fascinator was designed by Katherine from Sweet Pea Millinery in Cairns.

Bundaberg News Mail