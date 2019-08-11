PHOTO GALLERY: Relay for Life sees a crowd of hundreds

WALKERS dressed in sparkly outfits, nun costumes, and even as Freddie Mercury were involved in the Relay For Life event held in the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct on the weekend.

Senior fundraising co-ordinator Jillian Huth said there were almost 500 walkers throughout the event working to raise money for the Cancer Council.

"Teams have really gotten into it this year, and they are really detailed as well," she said.

"They have put a lot of effort into costumes."

Bundaberg High teacher Keith Hutcheon said the school had three teams of a total 40 students involved at the event.

"We had actually limited it to make sure we had enough supervision," he said.

The school's students and staff were affected by cancer. There had been a funeral for a staff member on Friday who had died from cancer the previous weekend, and one of the students had been diagnosed three years ago.

"But he is still with us, and not everybody loses," Mr Hutcheon said.

"It's a fight worth making."

Retiree Stan Lindsay and his wife Lynne noticed the variety of ages of people walking in the event.

Mr Lindsay wore a purple sash marking him as a survivor of two melanomas; one from 1988 and the other as recent as last year.

"Everything is good but it was a big one, a level four," he said.

"An ordinary doctor saw it as a sun cancer and sent me to a surgeon."