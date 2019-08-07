GALLERY: Mount Perry welcomes tram's arrival

IT'S HERE: The SW-5 Class tram being unloaded in Mount Perry.

THERE were television crews, cranes and dozens of curious onlookers on Tuesday morning as Mount Perry's SW-5 Class tram arrived from Melbourne.

"It's going to keep us busy," Mount Perry Men's Shed president Nigel French said.

"Our next job is to arrange some sort of program for it."

Mr French said he expected the refurbishment would take about 12-18 months.

The tram will live at the Men's Shed while work is being completed, before it will likely move to a more permanent home in the town.

Half of the tram will be devoted to a virtual tour of the Mt Rawdon goldmine, as Evolution Mining has sponsored the tram as a 'shared value project', and the other half will be a small cafe, if all goes to plan.

Mr French thanked a list of organisations which made the project possible, including Ergon Energy, Bendigo Bank, Evolution Mining, North Burnett Regional Council, Gidarjil Development Corporation and the Mount Perry Community Development Board.

Mt Rawdon Operation general manager Jamie Coad said Tuesday was an auspicious occasion for the town, thanking the "merry men" of the Men's Shed for "continually striving to make Mount Perry a more inclusive and better place".

"You guys are doing a great job, we appreciate what you do for the community," Mr Coad said.

MPCDB president Ken Schuster agreed it was a "decisive, pivotal moment" for the town's future.

"Opportunities present themselves from time to time but that's all they are - opportunities," Mr Schuster said.

"Rarely do they precipitate into something tangible.

"It is only when someone recognises an opportunity, seizes it, takes ownership of it and drives it that moments like this can be appreciated.

"This tram represents everything the MPCDB stands for: unity, cooperation, collaboration and the amazing things that can happen when people work together."