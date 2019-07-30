Photo gallery: Lewis takes out King of the River crown

John Marlow at the helm of Distorted.

John Marlow at the helm of Distorted. Brian Cassidy

POWERBOAT: When it comes to Sandy Hook and the biggest meet of the year, one driver and his boat is king of the water.

Gold Coast's Brent Lewis claimed his second King of the River last Sunday at the Rum City Classic.

Lewis won his second crown in three years after also claiming the title in 2017.

He won in the same boat that won him the title two years ago.

The NewsMail tried to contact Lewis to talk about his win but he was unavailable.

He did reveal in 2017 that his family had been racing since 1958 and the boat was named after his father.

His father made a decision to switch from one manufacturer to the other, which inspired the name.

Lewis' gain was at the pain of Bundaberg Powerboat vice president Craig Truslove.

Truslove was on track to qualify for the King of the River, which sees the top few boats race each other on Sunday afternoon to claim the crown.

But his weekend was done by Saturday afternoon in his Anglomoil boat.

"I blew my motor on Saturday,” he said.

"I had a first and second in the first couple of races but that was it.

"It was extremely disappointing.”

Truslove said the engine, which came from overseas, was still in development and he would investigate ways to improve it.

He was also forced to retire from last year's Rum City Classic with similar engine issues.

"It just makes you want to come back and attack the win again,” Truslove said.

It seems that others have similar feelings when it comes to the Classic.

The biggest event got more than 60 nominations, which was the most in years.

"Everybody loves coming to Bundy,” he said.

"It's a friendly club and there is a great course with big pits for the drivers.

"Powerboat racing is quite expensive as well at the higher levels where race weekends can cost a $1000.

"We charge much less.”

Truslove said the club wouldn't be resting on what was done this year.

It is now aiming to build and get bigger next year.

"We're going to look at a couple of things to make it bigger and better,” Truslove said.

"But thanks for everybody that helped us out over the weekend.

"We also had plenty of spectators watch on during the weekend.”

The club and its members will now have a couple of months off before the powerboats meet, which will be on October 20.