Barbara Franz and Emilie Jugnier.
Photo gallery: Inside stylish Bundaberg high tea

5th Jun 2018 4:16 PM
THE Kitchen was the perfect classroom for Bundaberg teenager Bianca Achilles today.

The year 12 Rosedale State School student spent the morning preparing a smorgasbord of pastries, cakes and beautiful sandwiches and wraps for a special high tea at Bundaberg Tafe's Echo's training restaurant.

"I'd love to be a pastry chef after I finish school,” Bianca said as she put the finishing touches to a tasty-looking wrap.

"This is great. I'm getting to learn something new.”

Her classmate Ebony Owen said she wanted to work in the aged care sector after finishing school.

Both are working towards their Certificate II in hospitality.

The two joined a handful of Tafe students to put on the impressive spread, which was enjoyed by more than 40 people.

Bundaberg News Mail

