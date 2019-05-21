Photo gallery: Inside Bundy's Game of Scones

DELICIOUS DAY: Lyn Tucker, Robyn Rehbein and John Greenhalgh at the CWA Hall.

DELICIOUS DAY: Lyn Tucker, Robyn Rehbein and John Greenhalgh at the CWA Hall. Mike Knott BUN210519SCO3

BUNDY'S scone lovers gathered in their batches today for the Scone Festival at Bundaberg's CWA Hall.

Photos View Photo Gallery

From the original recipe, to pumpkin scones, ginger beer scones and even Vegemite ones, the variety was endless.

Scone maker Robyn Rehbein made a batch topped with coffee crystals for extra crunch. She said she'd never seen so many scones in the one place.

"It's wonderful to see and sample them,” she said.

"There's all different sizes and colours and there's lots of homemade jams and cream.

"My recipe has been modified a few times and I've added coffee crystals for some crunch, but no batch ever turns out the same.

"I was very impressed with the gluten-free pumpkin ones and the ginger beer and lemonade ones.”

CWA member Lyn Tucker said for many people the scone was a homely treat.

"A lot of food is family orientated so I think they remind people of family and home,” she said.

She said the CWA hoped the event might drum up interest from potential new members.

"We've got some ladies interested in starting night sessions so we're hoping we can get the interest from some young ladies to join,” she said.