Photo gallery: Inside a town that never tyres of Christmas

Christmas tyre creations on the Gayndah Mundubbera Road, part of an initiative that started in Gayndah called 'The Town That Never Tyres of Tinsel'. Felicity Ripper

IF YOU'VE taken a drive around Gayndah recently you may have noticed a pattern in the quirky Christmas decorations - they're all made out of tyres.

Residents have been getting creative as part of the community event The Town that never TYRES of Tinsel, which aims to have Christmas-themed tyre creations bring the community together.

Gayndah isn't the only town getting involved though. Tyre creations have so far been reported as far as Coalstoun Lakes, and everyone in the North Burnett is encouraged to join in.

It's a take on last year's successful Rudolph's Round Bale Road Trip, but with so many places being affected by drought and the high demand for hay bales, residents were tasked with decorating tyres instead.

The Kreis family, on Gayndah's north side, said they had had a regular flow of people stopping outside their house to admire their tyre masterpiece - Christmas minions.

"The thing I love is hearing people go past and going 'wow, look at that!' and then taking photos of it,” Stephanie Kreis said.

"It really gets people in the Christmas spirit.”

Justin and Kym Robertson of Gayndah Tyre Service offered to provide old tyres free of charge to anyone who wanted some to decorate.

Using tyres given to them by Gayndah Tyre Service, the Kreis family got their design inspiration from Pinterest, and the production was a family affair.

"I showed Steven and Zavier a bunch of ideas, Zavier chose the minions and Steven chose the teddy bear but we couldn't agree on one so we had to to do both,” Stephanie said.

When the event organisers saw how creative the Kreis could be they asked them to create another two designs for the town's centre.