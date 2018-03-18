Menu
BUNCH OF BEAUTIES: Rosie McCracken, Simone Wood, Candice Learmonth, Joanna Chalmers, Mel Nunn and Tegan Russell. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Horses

PHOTO GALLERY: First race day spectacular

18th Mar 2018 5:07 PM

THE ladies and gentlemen were dressed to the nines for Bundaberg's first race day of the year.

The perfect weather made the day more enjoyable for punters at the Catholic Schools Race Day at Thabeban Park on Saturday.

The day is one of the most popular on the Bundaberg racing calendar, and was the first time horses hit the track in the Rum City this year after last month's The Waves Sub Clubs Race Day was washed out.

The next race meet is the AustSafe Super Race Day on May 5.

bundaberg races thabeban park
