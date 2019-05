Leilani Little, Caitlyn Little, Tamara Disney and Chloe Collier at the launch of Reconciliation Week in Bundaberg.

RECONCILIATION Week has kicked off in Bundaberg with a flag raising ceremony at Buss Park this morning.

This year's theme is "grounded in truth, walk together in courage”.

Aunty Melinda Holden gave the welcome to country at this year's event with a touching speech made by Beyonce Tanner of Bundaberg State High School.