Photo gallery: Careers expo focuses on youth jobs

FOR the first time, Bundaberg's annual careers and business expos have combined to form one large showcase.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Impact's Jo Donnison was among the many organisers who were part of the process of combining the expos.

She said she couldn't be prouder after yesterday's Careers and Business Expo at the Multiplex.

"For students, it's about finding a pathway that excites them and showcasing it to help them decide what they want to do,” Ms Donnison said.

"We hope businesses will get a lot out of it too, making some connections and getting in touch with their potential future employees.”

The combined expo included more than 70 stalls, with 200 business attendees and 1000 students visiting.

The concept of a combined expo had been in the pipeline for quite some time, another organiser, Marcus McCormick, said.

"It's been in talks for around 18 months,” Mr McCormick said.

"We saw that we hoped to accomplish similar things and that we were operating on a similar timeframe, so we brought them together.”

Tyler Poole, a student from Bundaberg North State High School, was among the many students in attendance yesterday.

"It's absolutely very helpful, all the exhibits up are very helpful and it's good meeting new people,” Tyler said.

The expo has given him and many others the opportunity to explore career options by getting first-hand advice from people who have been in their position before.

Organisers said they were confident the combined format would continue in the future.