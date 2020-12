Bundaberg Bears vs Rockhampton Cyclones in the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competition on Sunday at Hegvold Stadium.

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg Bears played Rockhampton Cyclones U16 Girls with the Rocky team taking out the win on their home ground, 98 to 28.

Games were played at Hegvold Stadium for the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competition.