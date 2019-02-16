Photo gallery: Bundaberg cycling event a big success

(L-R) Katherine Reid General Manager of Bundaberg Tourism, Mayor of Bundaberg Jack Dempsey, Russell Hinwood Cycling QLD President (front), Jason Templemsn Executive Director of Auswide Bank Cycle Fest International, Sean Muir Cycling QLD CEO, Member for Bundaberg David Batt and Lachlan Rogers Event Specialist for Tourism and Events QLD.

(L-R) Katherine Reid General Manager of Bundaberg Tourism, Mayor of Bundaberg Jack Dempsey, Russell Hinwood Cycling QLD President (front), Jason Templemsn Executive Director of Auswide Bank Cycle Fest International, Sean Muir Cycling QLD CEO, Member for Bundaberg David Batt and Lachlan Rogers Event Specialist for Tourism and Events QLD. Geordi Offord

THE next generation of Olympic cyclists have descended on Bundaberg for the 2018 Auswide Bank Cycle Fest.

Executive Director for the event Jason Templeman said the event the was more than they expected it to be.

"It's a bit overwhelming to be honest,” he said.

"It's been a tremendous effort.

"This is a game changer for this region, this event alone will deliver a massive injection to the Bundaberg region.”

Blake Quick took out the top prize at Thursday night's street race with more action at the Velodrome last night.

"He's a young first year elite, he blitzed the field, beat the world champions and claimed the prize,” Templeman said.

He said the event was a foot-in-the-door for future Olympic and Commonwealth Games athletes.

"95 per cent of our visitors are from out of region, 25 per cent of them are from overseas,” he said.

"We've got world cup points on the line and also Tokyo 2020 which is huge for this venue and this region.

"We're about to see the next lot of Olympians come though.”

Cycling Queensland CEO Sean Muir said the event was an exciting coup for the sport.

"To have a major event like this in Bundaberg, a regional town, gives more exposure to cycling itself and hopefully encourages more people to get on bikes,” he said.

2019 marks the first time the event is UCI accredited.

"Therefore the riders get UCI points, international points, for events around the world,” he said.

"If they ride here or at other major events they gain points to world championships, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games.”

Mr Muir said Cycle Fest was up there with some of the biggest Australia wide.

"As a regional event, this is one of the biggest,” he said.

"What this event does is it provides more opportunity for those who live regionally.

"For them to be able to compete in their home town, it also adds more exposure to the sport, the event and to Bundaberg.”