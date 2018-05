ART FEAST AT ST LUKES: Zoe Blandford, Roana O'Neill and Jeremy Staples at the show.SOLANA PHOTOGRAPHY.

ART FEAST AT ST LUKES: Zoe Blandford, Roana O'Neill and Jeremy Staples at the show.SOLANA PHOTOGRAPHY. SImon Young

IT was a busy weekend across the Bundagerg region with plenty of things on the go.

Simon Young, from Solana Photography, was out and about for the NewsMail capturing all the smiling faces and action.

Among the places he hit was Art Feast 2018 at St Luke's Anglican School.

Check out our photo gallery below.