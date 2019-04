Jacky Harnett from Jimboomba with Quincie, the only Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen show dog from Queensland.

Jacky Harnett from Jimboomba with Quincie, the only Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen show dog from Queensland. brian cassidy

LOCALS enjoyed plenty of fun events over the Easter break.

Here are our photos from the Bundy Easter Round Up and the Bundaberg Canine Club Championship Dog Show.

Easter Round Up

Photos View Photo Gallery

Bundaberg Canine Club Championship Dog Show