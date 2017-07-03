Photo captures Ali carrying Bundy girl around zoo

FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY: Bundaberg woman Amy Wilson met legendary boxer Muhammad Ali when she was young girl.

DESPITE the occasional story to the contrary, celebrities are real people, going on holidays and taking in the sights just like everyone else.

Whether it's Nollsie, members of rock band Guns and Roses or even boxing royalty, you never know who you might run into when you're out and about.

After TV personality Ian "Dicko” Dickson was spotted holidaying in Bargara over the weekend, NewsMail readers took to our Facebook page to share some of their beloved celebrity run-ins.

Photos View Photo Gallery

One reader shared a timeless photo of herself with the legendary Muhammad Ali.

Amy Wilson said she was with her family enjoying an outing in 1979 at Taronga Park Zoo, Sydney when she met the boxing great.

"Muhammad Ali was in Australia for boxing,” she said.

"I was lucky enough to meet him and I remember that he was holding me in the koala house at the zoo.

"I had a packet of Smith's chips - which he ate - (and) my brother had a pic with him, his niece and one of his trainers.”

Ms Wilson said at the time she was only five-years-old and didn't really understand who or how influential he was.

"(I) spent a little bit of time with him at the zoo - apparently he carried me around,” she said.

"It's wasn't until I was older that I really appreciated the picture I have.”

Ms Wilson said other than the boxing great, she'd never had any other famous encounters, however her daughter won a competition to meet personal trainer on The Biggest Loser Shannan Ponton when he came to Bundaberg.