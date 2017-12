FOND MEMORIES: A 1934 image of the Railway Picnic train.

FOND MEMORIES: A 1934 image of the Railway Picnic train.

THE days of Bargara's Railway Picnics are fondly remembered by many in the region.

The event, which stopped around the early '70s, involved an annual train ride from Bundy to Bargara for the fun, beachside celebration.

Colin Webb found a mounted photo of his grandfather Hubert Webb who once drove the train.

Colin mostly remembers the big bags of leftover sweets his grandpa would bring back.