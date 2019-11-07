Phoney iPhone fraudster evades huge Optus bill

Police are investigating an incident where someone allegedly purchased a phone under a fake name.

Police are investigating an incident where someone allegedly purchased a phone under a fake name.

POLICE are investigating after a person allegedly used a fake name to buy a smartphone.

The unknown person purchased an Apple iPhone XR from the online Optus store and had it sent to a property in Thabeban.

When the phone arrived at the address, it was accepted and signed for by the offender.

After allegedly failing to pay the bills, the offender now owes a total value of $1,756.38 to Optus.

Police said the suspect, who gave a false name and date of birth to Optus when the purchase was made and delivered, appears to live in Gympie.

If anyone has any information, please contact Policelink on 131-444.