Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating an incident where someone allegedly purchased a phone under a fake name.
Police are investigating an incident where someone allegedly purchased a phone under a fake name.
Crime

Phoney iPhone fraudster evades huge Optus bill

Rhylea Millar
7th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a person allegedly used a fake name to buy a smartphone.

The unknown person purchased an Apple iPhone XR from the online Optus store and had it sent to a property in Thabeban.

When the phone arrived at the address, it was accepted and signed for by the offender.

After allegedly failing to pay the bills, the offender now owes a total value of $1,756.38 to Optus.

Police said the suspect, who gave a false name and date of birth to Optus when the purchase was made and delivered, appears to live in Gympie.

If anyone has any information, please contact Policelink on 131-444.

More Stories

bundaberg bundaberg crime bundaberg police crime crimes fraud allegations fraudster gympie crime iphone optus police qps crime prevention qps crime preventiongympie qps investigation
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heroes bring joy to sick kids

        premium_icon Heroes bring joy to sick kids

        Rural SUPERANNUATION giant Sunsuper have donated $100,000 to the Channel Nine Telethon, which will go towards the Connected Care Program and help children living with...

        Break-up disaster: Woman’s D-day in court

        premium_icon Break-up disaster: Woman’s D-day in court

        News A BREAK-UP with her partner saw Karsandra Helen Lee Warwick spiral into a life of...

        Security guards police toilet use at Reef resort

        premium_icon Security guards police toilet use at Reef resort

        News Anger builds over policing of toilets at a tourism hotspot.

        $6.3m Bundaberg road project moves forward next week

        premium_icon $6.3m Bundaberg road project moves forward next week

        News The next stage of the State Government’s $6.3 million Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd safety...