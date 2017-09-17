28°
Phone 'ping' turns into Camry prang and $1000 fine

A woman has been fined for causing a crash while distracted by her phone.
Ross Irby
A CHINESE national smashed into the rear of a parked car when her mobile phone went 'ping' while she drove.

She dropped the phone, but when attempting to pick it up, drove into the rear of the car.

Miss Jen-Pei Hsu, a farm worker, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention on Barolin St at 5.50am on July 16.

Prosecutor, Snr Const Constable Tina Bland said Hsu was driving a Camry which collided with another Camry.

"She says she was driving to collect a friend for work when she heard her phone ping,” Snr Const said.

"And as she went to pick it up she knocked it onto the floor and leant down to collect her phone and she states she took her eyes off the road for a few seconds.” Magistrate, Belinda Merrin said it was a serious example of such an offence, telling Hsu that drivers are not permitted to operate a mobile phone when driving.

Hsu was convicted and fined $1000.

