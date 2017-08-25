Phone company gives cut to salon

TELSTRA CUT: Helen Rimmington from Signature Hair in Bundaberg has had her services disconnected when technicians connected the shop next door and is losing business.

"I MIGHT as well shut the doors."

After having her phone and NBN cut 12 days ago and told she would have to wait another 10 days, one Bundaberg business woman said she was nearly at her wits end.

Signature Hair's Helen Rimmington said being a hairdresser without a phone for 22 days would mean she would struggle to sustain the business.

"How can they just cut someone's line without any form of authorisation - written or verbal," she said.

"It's not fair, I'm not closed and I have paid my phone bill.

"I don't know how much business I've lost. I'm just lucky I have clients that come in regularly."

Ms Rimmington said she noticed one Friday that business was slower and the phone wasn't ringing as much as it normally would.

Picking up the phone to see why, it quickly became clear.

"I've rung them 20 times over the last 12 days and I've been passed through to everyone," she said.

"Telstra are saying it's NBN, NBN pass me to the ombudsman and they said it was another provider; they don't really care.

"I've even spoken with Optus and they've said it's not them - so I'm starting to get a little bit stressed."

Despite asking to have her landline redirected to her mobile, when the problem arose, the transfer was made in time for business yesterday.

Telstra Acting Area General Manager James Blackmore shed some light on the situation, telling the NewsMail that another service provider incorrectly applied to NBN co to transfer Signature Hair's service and phone number, which resulted in the disconnection.

"Unfortunately, while this is a situation that was beyond our control, this is not the experience we want our customers to have and we have been working with Signature Hair and NBN co to get them back online," Mr Blackmore said.

"We were initially unable to divert Signature Hair's phone number to a mobile because it was controlled by the other provider.

"We are in the final stages of reversing this error and expect to have it redirected to their mobile this evening while all remaining loose ends are tied up."

Throughout this potentially business-damaging mishap, Ms Rimmington said Facebook had been her saving grace.

She said after speaking with other businesses, she was not the only one who has had their phone cut.

If you would like to book an appointment, visit the Signature Hair Facebook Page or phone 0421 514 186.