Phoar! Bundy man lifts nine times his own body weight

A BUNDY carpetlayer has smashed a powerlifting world record just two and a half years into his career.

While Ace Kirkwood's mates are off swilling beers at the local pub, he's spending his time at the popular Foundry Forging the Elite gym.

Kirkwood trains three times a week, in three-hour sessions with the growing powerlifting community.

On training days, he sees very little of his patient wife and three children but remains grateful for their support.

"They look after me so well and put up with so much," Kirkwood said.

The social sacrifices paid off when Kirkwood scored a world record deadlift of 240.5kg at the Australian GPC National Titles at Melbourne held late last month.

But he wasn't finished there.

For his fourth attempt, he managed to lift a whopping 250kg deadlift obliterating his own world record by 9.5kg.

"I had no such expectations," Kirkwood said, laughing.

Kirkwood also struck gold with a 607.5kg total for three lifts (deadlift, squat and benchpress) lifting nine times his own body weight and nabbing a national title record.

"It's pretty surreal," he said.

Kirkwood says he got into powerlifting after signing up to a gym a couple of years ago.

He wasn't overweight but wasn't particularly healthy either.

"I became addicted to powerlifting," he said.

A long rest is now in store for the 33-year-old nicknamed Li'l Viking.

"I've got a comp in eight weeks to qualify for next year and then I will sit back for the year and just train," Kirkwood said.

Kirkwood thanked coach Shaun Housman and sponsor Barritts Carpet One.