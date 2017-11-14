Menu
Philly had Balboa, but Bundy's got Blair

Bundy boxing legend Sid Blair.
Mikayla Haupt
by

BOXING: Every city has their champions. Philadelphia had Balboa. Bundy's got Blair.

With a lightning quick hand and discipline, Sid Blair has been in and around the ring for more than 35 years and he's not getting knocked out of the game anytime soon.

Boxing for majority of his life, Blair said he started in the ring before finishing up with his fighting career and training his own troupe.

"I couldn't tell you how many people I've trained,” he said.

"I have about 14 registered at the moment and it's incredible, they are all great kids.

"And that's what it's about - the kids.”

Throughout his time in the sport, the only constant has been that there is none.

"There has been heaps of changes, particularly in the women's side,” he said.

"A lot more women are getting involved which is great to see.”

Blair has not only seen change within the sport over the years, but created change through boxing; - getting many kids off the streets and giving them a safe and controlled environment to get out their aggression.

"It's not a dangerous sport,” he said.

"There are rules and referees in place to ensure their safety.

"I've got more kids getting hurt from playing tennis and football than from boxing - the guys who would play league would have torn their ACL or pulled something on the field.

"Boxing's not about the biggest person who hits the hardest, it's about tactics, timing and fitness.”

Blair's passion for the sport is unparallelled and is something his fighters similarly embody.

"You've got to want to do it,” he said.

"You're doing it for nothing so you've got to love it.

"We train a couple times a week and try to go away for fights once a fortnight.”

Blair's daughter Kelli said his passion for boxing was amazing and he has helped so many troubled kids and young adults.

"He's not only my dad but he is a humble and kind person who has a big heart and is admired by many in the local community,” she said.

The Bundaberg Boxing Club is on Collins St. For more information about the club visit their Facebook page.

