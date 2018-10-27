Menu
Philanthropic dollars could help the life-science industry, a Qld seminar has heard.
Philanthropic dollars ‘could plug’ biotech misses

by Liam Walsh
27th Oct 2018 8:51 AM
PHILANTHROPIC dollars could help plug a gap in which potentially lucrative Australian biotechnology ideas languish on the shelves, a conference has heard.

Carolyn Mountford, chief executive officer of the Translational Research Institute, said one problem in Australia was that some ideas were not developed speedily. It could be due to people thinking potential blockbuster technology could not be developed in Australia, she told an industry seminar at Translational Research Excellence in Brisbane on Friday.

"I work out of Boston a lot of the time, and they don't care how wacky your idea is - just in case you're the one in 500 that got it right. And they will support you through that process," Dr Mountford said.

Such a process did not exist here, but philanthropic funding might be able to create a system, she said. For example, the funding could set up "assessment committees ... to evaluate projects".

The seminar, discussing the role of philanthropic funding in life sciences, also tossed up the idea of crowd-funding as a source of medical-research money.

But Nigel Harris, CEO of community fundraising organisation Mater Foundation, said one problem was crowd-funding had an "immediacy" aspect, in terms of what participants expected to see as a result of donating money. Medical research was more long-term.

Peter Johnstone, CEO of the Clem Jones Group, which has an arm backing one medical-research program for 13 years, said long-term backing was a new thing for philanthropic bodies.

"Most philanthropists give a donation and that's it. You never see them again," he said.

"There's a far greater understanding now in philanthropy in Australian of the need to stay in long term in medical research."

