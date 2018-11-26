76ers fans’ petition to ban Kendall

If you thought 76ers fans were going to sit idly by while the Kardashian curse threatened to ruin their dreams of an NBA championship you were wrong.

Diehard Philadelphia supporters have launched a petition to ban Kendall Jenner from their gym after she was spotted courtside during a disappointing defeat against Cleveland.

The 76ers were undefeated at home entering the game against the lowly Cavs, who were winless on the road since the departure of LeBron James to LA.

But with Jenner, who is reportedly back in the life of Aussie NBA star Ben Simmons after their summer fling appeared to end, watching on, the 76ers tumbled to a shock 121-112 defeat.

And Philly fans are in no doubt about who is responsible.

Almost 3000 have signed a change.org petition calling for Jenner to be denied entry to Wells Fargo Centre.

"Jenner was front and centre in attendance for the Sixers loss to the worst team in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Better known as the Island of Misfits toys Lebron left behind," the petition reads.

"We as Sixers fans cannot sit idly by and let Kendall Jenner ruin what could be a truly special Sixers season by her attendance at Sixers games. We must take action. We must see that the Sixers and the Wells Fargo Centre ban Jenner.

"It is not a coincidence that the Sixers, who had started the season 10-0 at home, lost their first home game of the year the first time Jenner shows up. To make matters worse, the Cavaliers were winless on the road heading into their Black Friday matchup with the Sixers. It was inexplicable and Jenner's detrimental behaviour is clearly to blame. To make matters even worse than worse, Jimmy Butler left this embarrassing showing with an apparent knee injury. At this point, Jenner is not only damaging the future of this franchise but the livelihood of innocent men as well …

Kendall Jenner sits courtside at the 76ers-Cavs game. Source: Twitter

"The absence of Jenner would return the home court advantage the Sixers have garnered since March of last year. A 20-game home regular season win streak has been snapped, Ben Simmons' career is in jeopardy, and an innocent man in Jimmy Butler is injured. The madness must stop. BAN KENDALL JENNER FROM THE WELLS FARGO CENTRE."

Perhaps the 76ers' biggest error was failing to ensure Khloe Kardashian, the mother of Cavs star Tristan Thompson's daughter, was also in attendance to balance things out. Thompson had 18 points, 13 rebounds and a game-high plus-minus of +19 and was forced to play down a clash with Simmons at the end of the game.