Phil Emmanuel ready to rock local festival

THE Moore Park Beach Arts Festival is set to rock with the guitar legend Phil Emmanuel taking the stage.

With a near-new committee working tirelessly behind the scenes, there will be something for everyone with the festival's milestone birthday.

"We are looking at growing the festival over the next years, as to be going for 18 years is no mean feat and we want it to continue on for years to come,” president and festival director Carol Terry said.

"We love Moore Park Beach and want to show it off to the world.

"Our festival brings people from all over the country, whether it be as an art entrant or part of the festival, a local or a holiday maker or people that just know we're on and want to come and experience our friendly event.”

Festivities kick off on Friday morning with a free local schools children's concert and a Moore Park Lions sausage sizzle, while the semi-formal cocktail evening and art award presentation will take place in the evening.

Moore Park Beach will be a wave of fun activities on Saturday with a tonne of free entertainment on offer, from the Sandologist and giant kites on the beach.

O the main oval there will be an art exhibit in the community hall for people to come in and have a browse of the high quality work of our local and other artists, with many of the pieces being for sale on the weekend, Ms Terry said.

"There will be as usual our market stalls that bring bargains galore and a myriad of goods sometimes only available a events like this,” she said.

"There'll be the rides, workshops of different genres and roving entertainment throughout the whole grounds.

"This year we are lucky to be having a native Cherokee Indian traditional sweat lodge on both days for a new experience to our town.” Ms Terry said this year's festival is a "must attend”.

For more, visit their Facebook page.

Stage line-up

SATURDAY:

Phil Emmanuel

Smooth Velvet

D'Fine

Gandhi and the Ghosts

Barlight

Keely

Jo Carr Singing Students

O'Brien

Richard Gorter

SUNDAY:

Gandhi and the Ghosts

Purple Hills

Scone Farmers

Michaela George

2EZ

Gypsy-Lane