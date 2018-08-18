Pharmacy plans unveiled at IWC Bundaberg

A NEW pharmacy at Bundaberg's IWC Health and Wellbeing Centre has been revealed.

The new pharmacy addition is part of a $19.8 million expansion partly funded by the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund and the IWC.

Stage two of the development is reported to include a rehabilitation gymnasium, additional GP and allied health services.

IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany said the opening of the pharmacy would be a convenient addition for patients visiting the IWC.

"It will enable patients and clients to visit our GPs, specialists or allied health professionals and go directly to a pharmacy on the same site,” Mr Mulvany said.

IWC spokesperson Janette Young said the pharmacy would have a strong community and people-first focus.

"It will be an important part of our holistic model,” Ms Young said.

Ms Young said managing pharmacist for Gin Gin Pharmacy Tim Spargo will run the new addition to the complex.

"We are very delighted to have Tim Spargo as the pharmacist because he is aligned with our ethos,” she said.

"He is very community focused and much in line with what IWC is committed to.”

The remaining stage two construction is set for completion between March and April next year.

The pharmacy will open late this month, however no official date is set.