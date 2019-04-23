Pharmacies stocking up on whooping cough, flu jabs

ON POINT: Pharmacist Tarin Dobbie said it was a good time to get a flu shot or whooping cough vaccine.

BUNDY pharmacist Tarin Dobbie says her chemist shop has plenty of whooping cough vaccine and flu shots available in the wake of a staff member contracting thje illness at Bundaberg Hospital last week.

On Thursday, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services notified staff and patients who had direct or indirect contact with a Bundaberg Hospital Family Unit team member who tested positive for pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Initial whooping cough symptoms are similar to an upper respiratory infection.

At Priceline Pharmacy, owner Ms Dobbie said all pharmacists were accredited to provide in-store vaccination for both influenza and whooping cough to patients 16 and older.

The minimum age for in-pharmacy vaccinations was reduced from 18 by Health and Ambulance Services Minister Steven Miles at the start of this month.

She said people who worked in health care, early childhood, were travellers or in households with newborn babies were the groups typically encouraged to get vaccinations and necessary boosters.

The best protection against whooping cough is vaccination, however it is not 100 per cent effective and the effect wanes over time, hence the importance of a booster. Ms Dobbie said currently most of their vaccinations were for flu shots.