Pharmacies face migraine med shortages

Jodie Hillier said she is struggling to get the medication she needs for migraines, due to shortages at pharmacies.

A SOUTH Kolan woman said pharmacies have run out of the medication she needs to avoid hospital treatment.

Local pharmacies have run out of Eletriptan, which is used to treat severe migraines.

Jodie Hillier said that when she had migraines her senses intensified, with smells, lighting, and sound becoming unbearable.

“I have to lock myself away from everything and get rid of it,” she said.

“I’m pretty much out for the whole day when I’ve got a migraine.”

She visited the Bundaberg Hospital twice within the last two months, where she needed to be placed on a drip.

She said she was advised by hospital staff to make sure she kept taking the medication.

“This normally would be an easy thing to do except for the fact that my medication has been unavailable for over a month now,” Ms Hillier said.

Ms Hillier said she checked about six different local pharmacies for what she needed.

She said she would be without her medication for two months by the time pharmacies received new stock.

Her doctor had prescribed Imigran tablets as a substitute, but it did not work as effectively.

“I have been told that this is happening with a lot of medications,” she said.

“We can’t get our scripts filled then we get a lecture from the hospital when we go in for treatment.”

Bundaberg Discount Drug Store pharmacist Brenton Veurman confirmed a shortage of Eletriptain, but that this was the case across Queensland.

He said the store will have replenished its stock on September 16.

Mr Veurman said there was a variety of medications that sometimes ran out of stock, and this was due to the manufacturers, “for reasons unknown.”

The Federal Department of Health lists the 40mg and 80mg Eletriptan tablets among two of 452 medications that are facing shortages, but supply should be resolved by September 30.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman was unaware of the shortages in the Bundaberg community.

“If a person presents to a Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service emergency department because they cannot access a medication and need assistance, then our staff will assess them and, where necessary, supply the appropriate medical support,” he said.

“It would also be appropriate for a staff member to ensure the patient is fully aware of their need to take their medication to prevent future health complications.”