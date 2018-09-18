Phantom evidence cited as jailed child molester seeks pardon

The jailed man said diabetes could affect decision-making.

Sgt. Jessica DuVernay

A CHILD molester seeking a Governor's pardon says diabetes muddied his thinking and he never meant to plead guilty.

The 50-year-old was convicted at Toowoomba in 2015 of crimes including indecent treatment of a child and rape.

On Monday, a court heard he had been refused parole, maintained his innocence, but had taken a sex offender's course in prison.

At Queensland Court of Appeal, the man claimed defence lawyers who were "hammering” him influenced his guilty plea.

"Things were very stressful...I was just in total disarray,” the man told Queensland Court of Appeal.

He said lawyers warned if he did not plead guilty he would go "to the big house for a long time”.

He was jailed for six years.

But his former barrister said claims of being ambushed were "rubbish”.

He said he told his client repeatedly: "Don't plead guilty just for the sake of getting a lesser sentence.”

The jailed man also said an alleged victim giving evidence from a remote room said nothing sexual happened.

Appeal Court president Justice Walter Sofronoff said the man was suggesting this evidence "somehow wasn't recorded” in court transcripts.

The jailed man also said he had poor eyesight and no access to his reading glasses after his arrest.

He said a lawyer handed him crucial paperwork right as the judge was entering court.

"It was very rushed. I had no time to think.”

Crown counsel Michael R Byrne accused the 50-year-old of being "loose with the truth”.

Mr Byrne said the jailed man once claimed his diabetes was "out of control” but gave inconsistent accounts of how he was medicated.

"I was too embarrassed to admit to the police officers that I was still insulin dependent,” the convicted man replied.

Mr Byrne suggested the rapist was "trying to beef up” the impact of diabetes on his behaviour.

The jailed man denied that.

Mr Byrne suggested the man learned not doing a sex offender's course would jeopardise parole chances.

The rapist rejected that, adding: "I always had plans to fight it all the way.”

The hearing continued on Monday afternoon.

