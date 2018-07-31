PFAS UPDATE: Port reveals groundwater modelling result

Gladstone Ports Corpoation CEO Peter O'Sullivan speaks to media in June about the discovery of elevated levels of PFAS in Gladstone's port.

A SECOND round of PFAS testing has confirmed two Bundaberg Port sites had traces above the national guideline levels.

Earlier this year, Gladstone Ports Corporation identified elevated levels of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, at the Port of Bundaberg.

GPC said it's priority was to confirm the initial groundwater sampling results against the Department of Health's Recreational Water Guidelines.

During this process, the development of a groundwater model was commissioned by GPC to assist in determining the nature and extent of the issue.

GPC CEO Peter O'Sullivan said the model had now been received.

"The groundwater modelling indicates that the groundwater's preferential flow is in a north-westerly direction, away from residential areas,” Mr O'Sullivan said.

"We are now reviewing this information before determining the next steps.”

There are no current restrictions to recreational activities such as swimming, boating or fishing, around the Port of Bundaberg area.

GPC has also received the secondary groundwater results from four sites that underwent initial sampling in May.

The validation sampling confirmed that two of the sites had traces of PFAS above national guideline levels.

"We remain committed to keeping the community and our stakeholders informed throughout this process,” Mr O'Sullivan said.

"We are also continuing to work closely with the Queensland Government in ensuring our response puts the health and safety of our community and our environment first.”

Further information on PFAS can be found at the Queensland Government website: www.qld.gov.au/environment/pollution/management/investigation-pfas