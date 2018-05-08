PFAS report finds no link to cancer

Peter Gillies and Jo Robinson fell let down by the report.

THE long-awaited health report into per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances and the likelihood of them being harmful to humans has now been released.

The independent expert health panel established by the Federal Government has concluded there is mostly limited, or in some cases no evidence, that human exposure to PFAS is linked with human disease.

Importantly, the panel concluded there is "no current evidence that suggests an increase in overall cancer risk”.

The panel also found that much of the evidence available is weak and inconsistent and that decisions to minimise exposure to PFAS chemicals should be largely based on their known ability to persist and accumulate in the body.

On April 13, the Bundaberg Regional Council advised the community the Svensson Heights town water supply had been contaminated with PFAS. This water supply was turned off and water supplied from another source.

Australian Chief Medical Officer, Professor Brendan Murphy yesterday released the report, which was due to be made public in February.

The panel was established in October last year to advise the Federal Government on the potential health impacts associated with PFAS exposure, and to identify priority areas for further research.

Comprised of experts in the fields of environmental health, toxicology, epidemiology and public health, the panel considered the evidence available from both Australian and international scientific research as well as the views of the public in forming its advice to the government.

The panel met three times between October 2017 and February 2018 and conducted extensive out-of-session work.

The panel found the evidence for health effects associated with PFAS exposure was limited.

Moore Park residents Peter Gillies and his partner Jo Robinson said they felt "let down by the authorities” after reading through the report.

The couple lived in Williamtown when their water was found to be contaminated with PFAS.

They moved to Bundaberg to escape, but said it was like deja vu after the Svensson Heights contamination news broke last month.

Mr Gillies said the report came as no surprise to them or their friends, who remain living in other contaminated towns such as Oakey.

"You can't understand until you go through it yourself,” he said.

"I, well we, were all hoping they (the authorities) would tell the truth.”

Mr Gillies said Svensson Heights residents had a "quick learning curve” but questions still needed to be asked.

"With the reports from around the world, Australia is 10 years behind,” he said.

"At the beginning we said this would be bigger than asbestos and it will be.

"Time will tell.”

The panel's 466-page report has been provided to the National Health and Medical Research Council and it will be used to inform the $12.5 million national research program into the Human Health Effects of Prolonged Exposure to PFAS.

The panel recommended future research focus on long-term studies.