PFAS levels above allowable limit found in water near dump

TESTING TIMES: The Dr Mays Road Water Treatment Plant is where PFAS levels above drinking water guidelines were initially found. Mike Knott BUN160418BORE1

AUTHORITIES are continuing to test for the source of the PFAS contamination in Svensson Heights' town water supply.

A Queensland Health spokesman said the latest round of retesting had confirmed all Bundaberg Regional Council drinking water being supplied to residents in Bundaberg, including in Svensson Heights, was well within drinking water guidelines.

Samples from 20 locations were found to contain levels of PFAS within the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.

One location near the University Dr landfill recorded a reading just above the ADWG.

However, the spokesman said, there are no health concerns as the sample was taken from an aquifer separate to the one that supplies the town's drinking water supplies.

Seven other samples also taken close to the landfill were below the national drinking water guideline value, indicating the test above the guidelines was from a localised contamination, presenting no risk to the health of locals.

While the Svensson Heights environmental investigation is still ongoing, the state's latest environmental sampling results detected low or nil PFOS and PFHxS levels in samples taken of surface water, ground water and soil.

To identify the potential sources of contamination, the spokesman said government agencies had sampled a broad area, using 21 existing bores - in addition to the contaminated Dr Mays Rd bore - around the area where contamination was initially detected on April 12.

PFAS is commonly found in the environment at low levels due to their wide-spread use in consumer and speciality products over many decades.

Based on the environmental sampling information currently available, the Queensland Government says it has reason to believe some PFAS is entering surface water in the vicinity of the airport and the industrial estate.

Even though concentrations recorded were below drinking water guidelines, the Queensland Healthspokesman said the finding creates a need for more detailed environmental sampling within the vicinity of the airport and industrial estate.

He said the Queensland Government would be working with Bundaberg Regional Council on further sampling to help find potential sources of the contamination.

As part of this detailed investigation, government agencies will look at the flow of groundwater in the area to help in determining the source of contamination across different sites.

The government was also working with the council to better understand historical activities that occurred in and around the airport,” he said.

"At this stage we are not ruling anything out and we thank locals for their patience.”

As of 5pm on Thursday , the spokesman said 103 people had taken up the offer of a free blood test for eligible residents and ex-residents.

