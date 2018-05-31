PFAS at Port of Bundaberg water monitoring results are in

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation (GPC) recently initiated voluntary groundwater monitoring at the Port of Bundaberg.

Elevated levels of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, were detected at one of the five testing sites during this preliminary phase.

The levels were evaluated according to the Department of Health's Recreational Water Guidelines (Commonwealth).

The secondary round of test results indicated levels within the national water guidelines.

GPC chief executive Peter O'Sullivan said more information was still required.

"A groundwater model is also being developed in addition to the validation testing conducted earlier this month,” he said.

"The development of the model is still pending, but will help understand the nature and extent of the issue at the Port of Bundaberg, as well as whether any further investigations are required.”

An additional four bores successfully underwent preliminary testing, with two of these returning results above guidelines levels. These are industrial sites that are not in close proximity to the community, nor are they related to town drinking water supplies.