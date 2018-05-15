Menu
GPC has offered residents with bores in close proximity with the Port of Bundaberg the opportunity to have their bores tested.
GPC has offered residents with bores in close proximity with the Port of Bundaberg the opportunity to have their bores tested.
News

PFAS: Additional testing at Port of Bundaberg

15th May 2018 4:09 PM
GLADSTONE Ports Corporation will this week undertake additional groundwater testing at the Port of Bundaberg.    It comes after the company recently initiated voluntary groundwater testing at its three Ports for per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. 

It comes after the corporation last week announced testing at the port had revealed elevated PFAS readings in on-site groundwater.

A GPC spokesperson said some of the testing sites at the Port of Bundaberg revealed elevated PFAS readings in on site groundwater.

"GPC will be undertaking validation and additional groundwater testing this week at the Port of Bundaberg and surrounding areas," the spokesperson said.

"The results will be available within two weeks of confirmation sampling, with further groundwater modelling anticipated to be completed within the next two months."

"GPC will ensure the Bundaberg community is informed of the findings."

The spokesperson said the bores sampled in the Port area were not used for drinking water.

GPC has offered residents with bores in close proximity with the Port of Bundaberg the opportunity to have their bores tested.

"The Corporation is continuing to work closely with the Queensland Government throughout this process," the spokesperson said.

Bundaberg News Mail

