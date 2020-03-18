Petroleum company says thank you for bushfire relief support

Lowes Petroleum wants to thank their customers for their support with a bushfire relief fundraiser

Lowes Petroleum wants to thank their customers for their support with a bushfire relief fundraiser

Regional fuel company Lowes Petroleum Service wants to say thank you to every customer who filled up at their service stations on February 29.

The company donated $10,000 to WIRES to support their bushfire recovery work with our native animals, without it costing customers a cent.

“Many Australians have already dug deep,” community engagement spokeswoman Sharon White said.

“This was a way to continue to support charities who are still working tirelessly even though now the fires are out of the headlines.

“Many of our petrol stations are 24-hour OPT’s – unmanned sites where you fill up without frills – and we were overwhelmed at how many people opted to buy their petrol this way on February 29.

“It was a way to continue to make a difference without having to make a big change, or expense, in their every day.

“We want to thank each and every one of those customers: you have helped us to continue to foster positive change as we continue to look for ways to deliver to our local communities in need.”