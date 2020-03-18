Petroleum company says thank you for bushfire relief support
Regional fuel company Lowes Petroleum Service wants to say thank you to every customer who filled up at their service stations on February 29.
The company donated $10,000 to WIRES to support their bushfire recovery work with our native animals, without it costing customers a cent.
“Many Australians have already dug deep,” community engagement spokeswoman Sharon White said.
“This was a way to continue to support charities who are still working tirelessly even though now the fires are out of the headlines.
“Many of our petrol stations are 24-hour OPT’s – unmanned sites where you fill up without frills – and we were overwhelmed at how many people opted to buy their petrol this way on February 29.
“It was a way to continue to make a difference without having to make a big change, or expense, in their every day.
“We want to thank each and every one of those customers: you have helped us to continue to foster positive change as we continue to look for ways to deliver to our local communities in need.”