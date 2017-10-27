Petrol prices on the increase in Bundy

GOING UP: The price of petrol has shot up in Bundaberg.

GOING UP: The price of petrol has shot up in Bundaberg. Trevor Veale

BUNDY drivers are feeling the pinch of sky-rocketing petrol prices.

It wasn't that long we were celebrating the opposite.

The NewsMail reported in August and July that the Rum City was home to the cheapest fuel in Queensland.

Following renovations, the newly re-opened Liberty North was selling e10 for under $1 a litre, the cheapest petrol in the state.

Now the RACQ says the fair fuel price in Bundaberg is 129.9c a litre, which it says is too high.

Unleaded prices have hovered about $1.20 a litre in Bundy for months but this week a large portion of the region's servos jacked the price of unleaded up to 139.9c a litre.

Freedom Fuels over East is home to some of cheapest fuel in Bundy, with unleaded 125.9c a litre yesterday.

It attracts drivers from across the city looking to fill up and save a few dollars.

When the NewsMail visited about 2pm yesterday, Freedom Fuels was doing a brisk trade.

Owner Muhammad Ali said the bulk fuel price he paid for supplies from the terminal had been high for about a month.

"But because of competition we cannot increase our prices,” Mr Ali said.

"Our prices are cheap because it is my own property and business and I'm working most of the time by myself and with my wife.”

Experts say the presence of independent servos in a market is key to creating competition and putting downward pressure on prices.

The cost of a barrel of West Texas crude oil is sitting about $52, up from $43 in June.

Win a $500 fuel voucher in the NewsMail's new competition, starting in Monday's paper.

PRICE CHECK

Unleaded fuel below the RACQ's fair price for Bundy of 129.9/L yesterday:

Liberty Walker St 123.9/L

Shell Walker St 124.9/L

Freedom East 125.9/L

Shell East 126.9/L