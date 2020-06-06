Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Executive officer of Bundaberg Canegrowers and Bundaberg Region Irrigators Group Tanya Howard speaks about the need to overturn reef regulations. Picture: Mike Knott.
Executive officer of Bundaberg Canegrowers and Bundaberg Region Irrigators Group Tanya Howard speaks about the need to overturn reef regulations. Picture: Mike Knott.
News

Petition to push call for more reef science

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
6th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLITICAL push led by Bundaberg Canegrowers is seeking to strike out reef management laws that came into effect six months ago.

Eight-hundred Queensland residents have so far signed a parliament petition which urges the State Government to create an office of Science Quality Assurance.

Its aim would be to test the science that underpins political decisions such as reef protection.

The petition is sponsored by Burnett MP Stephen Bennett who said he wanted the overturning of reef management laws to become an election issue, and that he had fought against the laws since they were introduced.

Mr Burnett avoided making a promise to overturn the legislation when asked if an LNP- led government would do so.

“There are some components of reef regulations that needed to happen,” he said.

“But quite frankly what happened went a step too far with this onerous system.

“I do agree that we need to start to look at what water quality looks like, but that’s not putting the onus on farmers.”

Bundaberg Region Irrigators Group’s executive officer Tanya Howard said the government was “strong-arming” the farming industry through over-regulation.

Ms Howard said it was putting bureaucratic and financial pressure on farmers, and that was why she encouraged people to sign the petition.

“We demand farmers be given a fair go. We feed the nation, we take care of our environment and we are being pushed to the wall with the growing tide of red tape and associated costs,” she said.

The Department of Environment and Science was asked what benefit the regulations had for water quality in the Burnett catchment. It could not respond by deadline.

In September when the legislation was passed, Reef Water Quality Panel chairman Ian Chubb said reef science was not perfect but better than guesswork by “a long way”.

“The science, the evidence, suggests a path to follow if we want a reef for our children and grandchildren to enjoy,” Prof Chubb said.

bundaberg bundaberg canegrowers reef stephen bennett mp
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police seize drugs, $24K cash in raid

        premium_icon Police seize drugs, $24K cash in raid

        News An Avenell Heights man is expected to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday

        Essential Works well underway at Paradise

        premium_icon Essential Works well underway at Paradise

        News Work undertaken so far has involved cutting activities, focused on removing the...

        • 6th Jun 2020 8:48 AM
        Man taken to hospital with spinal precautions after crash

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital with spinal precautions after crash

        News Paramedics were called to Goodwood Rd for a single-vehicle into a pole last night.

        We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        premium_icon We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        Property HomeBuilder website records 100,000 hits in a day