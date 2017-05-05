Petition to prevent netting in local water

THE fish aren't biting, but recreational fishers in the Childers area are.

Childers man, John Downey has started a petition to Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett to get net-free zones in the Burrum, Cherwell, Isis and Gregory River and in one day gained 92 signatures.

Mr Downey is one of the owners of a small family fishing in Childers and said complaints of people netting and the difficulty of catching fish have been increasing over the years.

"This issue of over netting has run along for quite some time,” Mr Downey said.

"(Customers) often ask how it will be for their children in the future if the netters are not stopped.

He said the Isis River used to be of barramundi, threadfin and/or grunter, but he hasn't managed to catch a threafin or barra this year.

It wasn't until Mr Downey was speaking with an Isis River resident who said netters in the river near her home everyday for four weeks straight that he decided to start the petition.

"A net free zone of this river system has great benefits short and long term.

"If we can build our fish stocks people will stay in the area fishing, locals will catch more fish and bring their children along, travellers will come and stay to fish - they buy bait, they also buy food, need somewhere to stay and fuel for boats and cars.

"Surely its better a few Rivers become net free rather than the entire Sandy Strait, which is another option going around.”

Mr Bennett said he shares the community's concerns on the pressure that's being placed on fishing stocks.

"I'm one of the biggest supporters of recreational fishers - the mums, dads and kids and their rights to fish,” he said.

"That's why I'm bitterly disappointed that a Green Paper for fisheries management reforms has been sitting on the current minister's desk gathering dust.

"When the LNP was in government, we instigated an in-depth MRAG report to tackle this very issue to support sustainable fishing between the recreational and commercial industry.”

A Fisheries Queensland spokesman told the NewsMail in March that there were no plans for a net free zone for the Wide Bay area.

If you would like to sign the petition visit http://bit.ly/2q0GWqQ.