Petition supporting intersection upgrades tabled in parliament

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett received a petition with 1200 signatures to push for upgrades to the Bargara Rd and Hughes Rd intersection.

A 1200 signature petition supporting safety upgrades to the intersection of Bargara and Hughes Roads was tabled in parliament on Tuesday.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett received the petition from local parents last week, pushing their campaign for something to be done to improve safety at the “dangerous” intersection.

Mr Bennett accused the Transport and Main Roads Minister and the government of failing children by continuing to ignore the Bargara community’s urgent pleas for safety pedestrian upgrades along the road.

“Minister Mark Bailey must stop ignoring these pleas and act immediately to upgrade the Bargara-Hughes Rd intersection before a child is seriously injured or killed along this road,” he said.

“It’s only a matter of time before our worst fears are realised.”

In a statement to the NewsMail last week, Mr Bailey maintained that crash history at the intersection had been historically low.

He said the department of Transport and Main Roads had also carried out pedestrian and traffic counts at school crossing times.

“Stephen Bennett has said himself he isn‘t a road safety expert, but he continues to think he knows more than the experts,” he said.

“Over two separate school mornings in mid-February, they counted a total of five people crossing the road at that intersection.

“My department will continue to monitor it but given the number of people crossing there and data showing there‘s been only one crash recorded there since 2015, that intersection doesn’t currently meet the criteria we rely on when planning upgrades.”

Mr Bennett vowed to continue fighting for a safety upgrade on behalf of concerned parents, students, and the greater community.

