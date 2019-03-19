Menu
DISABILITY PARKING: Member for Bundaberg David Batt, Shadow Minister for Disabilities and Seniors Dr Christian Rowan and Helen Willet.
DISABILITY PARKING: Member for Bundaberg David Batt, Shadow Minister for Disabilities and Seniors Dr Christian Rowan and Helen Willet. Mike Knott BUN170718BLIND3
Petition sparks Disability Parking Scheme review

Katie Hall
by
19th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
A PETITION launched by Member for Bundaberg David Batt calling for visually-impaired people to have access to a disability parking permit has been denied.

The petition was put to Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey.

But in a letter on March 13, Mr Bailey said the Disability Parking Permit Scheme "currently focuses on an applicant's functional ability to walk'.

Mr Bailey said the matter would be put to the Department of Transport and Main Roads to assess the "feasibility of expanding the eligibility criteria for the Disability Parking Scheme Permit in Queensland to also include people with vision impairment”.

And while this isn't the win Mr Batt was hoping for, he said he was looking forward to the review decision.

"Although the Minister failed to commit to changing the disability parking eligibility in response to my petition, it is positive to hear that a review will be conducted by the department, with a result due mid-2019,” Mr Batt said.

"People I speak with are shocked that Queenslanders with vision impairments are not already entitled to a disability parking permit to assist them and their carers.

"Allowing those with vision impairments to obtain a disability parking permit would make one element of life so much easier and safer.”

