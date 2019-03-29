Petition launched to support Childers staff

MORE STAFF: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has called for extra staff at the Childers Court House.

A PETITION has been launched to see more staff employed at the Childers Court House.

The petition was launched by Childers man John Huntley who is asking for the State Government to take action on the issue.

"The pressure is getting to the staff, it's completely unfair on both the workers and the customers,” he said.

"You can't expect one staff member to do the work of three.

"Occupational health and safety dictates that staff should not be put under that sort of pressure.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said currently a full-time and part-time worker were employed at the Court House which causes lengthy service delays.

"This office now does a lot of services for the people of the Childers area, and that's why we are putting our support behind the local people,” he said.

"The petition is calling on the Minister (Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey) to at least do a resource review of the Childers Court House and give the people of Childers the respect they deserve to get the services needed in the bush.”

Mr Bennett said the office is used as a facility for government engagement.

"The staff need our support,” he said.

"The closest office is in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay or Maryborough, and the people of the Childers area deserve to be able to go to a government agency and get a timely transaction by people who aren't stressed or overworked.”

The State Government has been approached for a response.