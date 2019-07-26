Petition launched to honour former Hinkler MP Paul Neville

A PETITION has been launched to rename the Isis River Bridge after a much-respected politician.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and former Member for Hinkler Brian Courtice have banded together to launch a petition to name it the Paul Neville Bridge after the late Paul Neville.

Mr Neville was the Member for Hinkler from 1993 to 2013, holding the seat for 20 years.

Mr Courtice praised the idea to name the bridge after Mr Neville.

"Paul was the chairman of the transport and communications standing committee and I know from being a a friend of his for a long period of time he was passionate about transport and he played a major role in securing the funding for the bridge," he said.

"Prior to the building of that bridge it was very dangerous, I think it's a fitting way to have an ever lasting tribute.

"He was always courteous to me in my time and his time as a member, once you leave the political field and the rugby field you take your shoes off and have a beer with both sides."

Mr Bennett said it was a great way to acknowledge the late MP's 20 years of service.

He said Mr Neville did a lot of work lobbying for the bridge to be built.

"He is remembered for his passion for local communities, regional communications, the arts and his complete dedication to his work," he said.

"Most people respected Mr Neville for the work he did and the way he went about his job, he wasn't a controversial figure, he didn't seek accolades, but he certainly got on with his job.

"The petition is a clear message to ask the State Government to put politics aside and to put Mr Neville and his family's work over 20 years for this region to the real test and that is the naming of this bridge.

"We hope that this will properly acknowledge the significant contribution of Mr Paul Neville, and see him remembered for his service for many years to come."

If you would like to sign the petition visit https://bit.ly/2JTFwr1.