Thousands sign incinerator petition

An artist’s impression of the $400 million waste energy plant proposed for Swanbank.

MORE than 4000 people have signed an E-petition lodged with the Queensland Parliament objecting to a proposed waste incinerator facility at Swanbank.

UQ Centre for Animal Science research fellow Dr Conny Turni, who filed the petition, has questioned the environmental safety of the $400 million incinerator-powered facilities proposed by German company Remondis.

The petition, which closed this week with 4008 signatures, was "just the beginning", Dr Turni said.

"We will take up this fight in the new year, but the petition was made to let Parliament know we are sending a strong message: Many people are upset about this.

"As more people found out about the plans in the past week, 2000 people signed the petition.

"The facility is set in the suburbs, and we don't want a polluting incinerator in a suburban area."

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick recently welcomed the initial application by German company Remondis and said it established Queensland as a major player in the waste-to-energy market.

"The proposed plant will convert between 300,000 and 500,000 tonnes of waste per year to generate up to 50 megawatts of baseload electricity for Queensland households and businesses," he said.

The proposed project could create up to 200 jobs during construction and 70 jobs during operations, he said.

A spokesman from the Office of the Co-ordinator-General said the proposal would be subject to environmental approvals and require an Environmental Impact Statement and community consultation before going ahead.

"We understand they will formally apply to Queensland's independent Co-ordinator-General shortly," the spokesman said.

Dr Turni said incinerators in Europe had been found to be sources of persistent organic pollutants that contaminated food chains and became dangerous sources of lead, mercury, dioxins and furans.

The announcement was met with strong opposition from State ALP MP for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller who said she was "vehemently opposed to dumps and incinerators".

"The petition shows that the Ipswich community is strongly opposed to any incinerators in the area," she said.

"There is a view that if one incinerator is approved, there will be more waved through for approval.

"People are very concerned about living within a few kilometres of these proposed facilities as they believe the health of their families will suffer and that the environmental impacts will be severe.

"I am implacably opposed to any incinerator proposals in Ipswich.

"Our health and our environment are not for sale. Not now, not ever. This fight will continue."