Petition formed to stop Avondale coal

Cr Helen Blackburn said the local community needed to send a strong message to the State Government, making it clear straight away that it did not support coal mining in its neighbourhood.

BUNDABERG Mature Women were urged to sign a new parliamentary petition to protest against a proposed coal mine.

Company Fox Resources applied for a mining development licence for the Avondale area, much to the disgust of anti-mining group Lock The Gate.

Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett told the community group during its meeting yesterday that if Mining Development Licence 3040 was to proceed, it would intrude on prime agricultural land within five kilometres of the CBD, at least according to the tenement.

Cr Blackburn acknowledged that opposition to the proposal was pre-emptive, considering mines take years to become operational even in ideal conditions.

But the community needed to be proactive from the start, she said.

“We need to in the strongest possible way send a message to State Government,” Cr Blackburn said.

“It doesn’t change the nature of what Bundaberg is but it’s certainly not something we want five kms from our CBD.

“It’s not the clean, green environment people have moved here to live in, and it’s certainly not what they expect.”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett spoke about the parliamentary petition he created urging a ban on the licence.

“Over my dead body will there be a mine in North Bundaberg,” he said.

While he supported coal mining in principle, MDL3040 was in an unsuitable location and risked affecting underground aquifers and the Kolan River.

Mr Bennett said preliminary tests showed the type of coal sampled was not coking coal but was ideal for making steel.

“So it’s even more valuable, which is scary,” he said.

The petition can be found on the Queensland Parliament website at:

https://bit.ly/2OKQcug