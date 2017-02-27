Petition fights for better aged care

PETITION STARTED: Heather Mansell-Brown's petition, Stop Nursing Home Negligence, will be delivered to the chair of the Senate Inquiry into the Future of Australia's Aged Care Sector Workforce, Senator Rachel Siewert.

THE Bundaberg woman who spoke out on the front page of the NewsMail about under-staffing in aged care homes has created a petition to bring the issue to the attention of those in power.

Heather Mansell-Brown's petition, Stop Nursing Home Negligence, motivated by the experiences of her and her husband Bill, will be delivered to the chair of the Senate Inquiry into the Future of Australia's Aged Care Sector Workforce, Senator Rachel Siewert.

The petition can be found online at bit.ly/2mkWx2C.

Yesterday afternoon it had garnered 81 signatures.