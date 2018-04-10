Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A petition has been launched.
A petition has been launched.
News

Petition calls for better mobile service on Fraser Island

Blake Antrobus
by
10th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

FRASER Island residents have called on the State Government to support improved mobile reception on Fraser Island to help emergency services respond faster to accidents.

A petition to the House of Representatives calls for the area between Eli Creek and Indian Head on Fraser Island to be "given urgent consideration for any Commonwealth funding available to improve mobile phone reception in regional Australia."

"There is no mobile phone reception on the eastern beach of Fraser Island between Eli Creek and Indian Head, causing a significant safety concern," the petition states.

"There have been a number of serious road accidents in this mobile black spot region which incorporates three major camping grounds and seven beach camping zones.

"Valuable emergency response time is lost while those seeking help have to travel to find phone reception."

The area in question covers about 45km of the island.

Reservations manager at Fraser Island Retreat Larry Ray said it was a major issue for people who found themselves trying to get help in emergencies.

"Unless someone's got a satellite phone, it would be hard to get a hold of emergency services with an ordinary phone," Mr Ray said.

"The further up the island you go, the worse the reception gets."

emegency services fcfraserisland fraser island mobile reception petition
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Would this plan to cut petrol prices work?

    Would this plan to cut petrol prices work?

    Politics WOULD easily accessible fuel price information change the way you fill up the car?

    Gift-giver socks it to Batt with bin chicken reference

    Gift-giver socks it to Batt with bin chicken reference

    Offbeat Socks a reference to maiden speech

    Why a 135-year-old Bundy newspaper is basically Facebook

    Why a 135-year-old Bundy newspaper is basically Facebook

    Offbeat Antique edition makes its way back to region

    Bundy's new pet-friendly cafe

    Bundy's new pet-friendly cafe

    News Pop in to Coffee At Dayzees

    Local Partners