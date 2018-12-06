Snowden declares Golden Eagle ‘life changing’

Peter Snowden has given The Golden Eagle a thumbs up.

LEADING trainer Peter Snowden says the new $7.5-million Golden Eagle (1500m) race announced by Racing NSW on Wednesday would be "life changing" - just like The Everest has been.

Snowden, who with son Paul has won the first two editions of the $13m The Everest with Redzel, couldn't be happier that Sydney has another blockbuster race on its hands.

The Golden Eagle will be run at Rosehill on Saturday, November 2, 2019, which is also Derby Day in Melbourne.

"You can't be disappointed in that and I think it's fantastic," Snowden said.

"It's probably designed to clash with a few dates in Melbourne, but we don't worry about that. People in the industry go wherever the money is, which is why they go to Melbourne (in the spring).

"It's going to be life changing for owners and everybody involved, so it's a tremendous thing for racing."

The Golden Eagle will be run under set-weight conditions for four-year-olds. An extra $5-million bonus will be paid out to the winner if they had also managed to win the Golden Slipper and Golden Rose in the previous two seasons of racing.

But Snowden, who has trained two Golden Slipper winners, said race fans shouldn't expect to see that too often.

Snowden says the race will be ‘life changing’ just like The Everest. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard)

"It may as well be a $50-million bonus because it's going to be extremely hard to do," he said.

"To get horses going that good at two, three and four years old makes it highly unlikely unless they're a freak. Even Winx wasn't going that good at two."

"Not many people can say they've had a horse that can win a Golden Slipper then go on to win at a 1500m at four. If you've got a freak horse, you'd be rubbing your hands together."

Racing NSW also announced two more $1m races for next spring.

The new $1m Bondi Stakes will be run at Royal Randwick for three-year-olds over 1600m on October 26. It provides a new spring target for three-year-olds in Sydney and follows on from races such as the Golden Rose and Flight Stakes.

The Golden Gift presents a great opportunity for two-year-olds. (AAP Image/David Moir)

The $1m Golden Gift will be run on November 9 for two-year-olds over 1100m, and the winner and runner-up will earn enough prizemoney to get them an automatic start in the 2020 Golden Slipper at Rosehill.

"That's half a Slipper you've won," Snowden said. "Everyone aims for the Gimcrack and Breeders' Plate then tip them out, but this race is there now."

While there's been plenty of debate about Racing NSW invading the Victorian spring with a number of new feature races, Snowden wasn't concerned.

It's injected more life into Sydney's year-round racing, he said.

"Yes, that (same racing calendar) was going on as long as I've been in racing, but now there's more options which you never had before," Snowden said.

"You used to follow the money trail to each carnival - now it stays in Sydney."