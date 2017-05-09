Peter richer in bank and in heart after money stolen

DONATION: Peter Young with his son Mark (back) and Bank of Queensland Staff after receiving more than $5,000 from the community.

IT'S been an emotional few days for 88-year-old Peter Young.

The retiree was thrust into the spotlight last week when an opportunistic thief snatched $3000 cash straight from his hands at Bank of Queensland.

With no money left to pay his bills and the story quickly spreading, the community and the local bank branch rallied together to help out the ex-cane farmer, gifting him more than $5000.

Today, Mr Young received the cheque and said he was overwhelmed by the kindness of all who had donated.

"I have found it nice to know that people care to that extent, it is a lot of money and I am extremely lucky," he said.

"It gives you a warm glow... it has been a great experience in a nasty way."

Bank of Queensland Bundaberg branch owner Peter Glover said after news got out of the incident, staff and the community were quick to come to the aide of Mr Young.

"It was a terrible experience for any customer... we like to look after our customers and it was not a very pleasant thing to happen in Bundaberg," he said.

"Staff were fantastic and the community was very helpful.

"We have had a fantastic response from local community and outside, everyone has been very supportive."

BOQ raised $1500 on top of the community donations to help Mr Young.

His son, Mark, told the NewsMail the community response had been overwhelming.

"It warms your heart to know that people care, not just for dad, but we live in a caring community that cares for everybody," he said.

The 17-year-old thief handed himself into police shortly after the incident with the matter adjourned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court until Friday.