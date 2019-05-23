Peter Guest returns as new coach of the Buccaneers

FOOTBALL: New Wide Bay Buccaneers coach Peter Guest says if it wasn't for the support of the players at the club, he wouldn't be back involved.

Guest is the fourth coach to take over the club after he replaced Karl Herdle earlier this week.

Herdle resigned last week from the position after joining the club in October last year.

Guest takes over the role after resigning himself from his role as administrator of Football Queensland Wide Bay recently.

"It really came down to a few boys to call me to ask me to come back," he said.

"I needed to think about it because of family and health.

"But the boys, along with Dale Paxton (the technical director), came to an arrangement."

Guest will take control of the side in almost all aspects except training on Tuesday night in Bundaberg, which will be run by players and other staff.

He said nothing much will change in relation to how the team plays.

"I don't think I need to change too much, the players have been doing a good job so far," he said.

"Karl has done a terrific job with the way the side plays.

"We might make a few positional and formation changes but we'll see what happens."

Guest has the chance to create history as well, becoming the first coach to lead the side to a victory in any competition.

Herdle could only manage draws in his time with the previous two coaches in the inaugural season all suffering losses.

The Buccaneers face the United Warriors tonight in Hervey Bay who have not won a game all season.

"In the back of my mind I believe we are close to getting that first win," he said.

"But I'm under no illusion it will happen quickly and against the Warriors.

"We're going to continue to use this season to build the squad for the next few years."

Guest added finals would be a bonus if the side makes it but it wasn't the goal for the team.

He wants to prepare the side for the future and next season.

The next game for the Buccaneers will be in Bundaberg next week when they take on Brothers Aston Villa at Martens Oval.