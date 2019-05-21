Coast conman writes bizarre Mother’s Day tribute

NOTORIOUS Gold Coast conman Peter Foster has opened up about being on the "lam" and how he managed to give his mum the best Mother's Day ever.

Foster has spent years behind bars, doing jail time in the UK, USA, Fiji and Australia for a number of crimes, including a multimillion-dollar weight-loss and sports betting scams to name a few.

But even the career criminal still had time to pay tribute to his mum on Mother's Day.

In a long post to social media the convicted fraudster spoke about his ailing mother Louise.

"Despite Winx like odds against her, my mother will be with us this Mother's Day having left Pindarra Hospital through the front door and not via the basement," he wrote.

"The Foster family circus, as I imagine us to be, has travelled the world as one ever since I first started creating mayhem in the early 80s.

"We have celebrated Mother's Day or Mothering Sunday or a similar sentiment worldwide, from the Ritz casino in London, the Waldorf Astoria in New York, Beverly Wiltshire in LA, to the beaches of the Caribbean and our own island paradise in the South Pacific."

A reflective Foster reminisced on the time he was on the run from the law for a year, and how he gave his mum the best Mother's Day gift she'd ever received.

Peter Foster being arrested at Byron Bay.

"The best Mother's Day wasn't where you would find the rich and famous, but a little farm house at Ewingsdale, on the outskirts of Byron Bay when I was hiding out having managed to get myself in strife again, this time for contempt of court.

"I was supposed to surrender to the court but got sidetracked."

Foster goes on to explain his mother had an acute heart attack and that's why he was on the run, claiming he took advice from underworld figure Mick Gatto.

"That's how I would be in a farmhouse that Mother's Day five years ago, just Mum and me. I wasn't going to jail whilst she was so frail and needed care.

"As Mick Gatto advised me when I went on the lam, you have to go behind the door and not come out. I took him literally and never once left the property in over a year.

Peter Foster and his mother, Louise Foster-Poletti, at their home on the Gold Coast in 2005. Picture: David Kelly

"My exception was at dawn on a Thursday when I would take the wheelie bin up to the road for garbage collection. I would allow myself a quick glance up and down the

street before scampering back to the house."

He goes on to explain he was worried about the impending Mother's Day, fearing it could be her last, he wanted to do something special.

"My family had bought Mum a racehorse a year or so earlier and named her Little Bubulu. Bubu being Fijian for esteemed old woman or grandmother, and Lu being short for Louise, so in Fiji where we lived for several years Mum was called Bubulu.

"So Little Bubulu, a lovely little filly by Lonhro was a source of great enjoyment for my mother. I called our Racing Manager and explained the problem. A plan was set in place and Little Bubulu was entered to race on Mother's Day at Sandown in Melbourne."

The horse went on to win the race, with his mother declaring it was the best gift she'd ever had.

"It was just the two of us. No fancy restaurant. Flowers hand-picked by me from the garden and not from our overpriced Gold Coast florist's cool room.

"I have never known such tension before one of our horses ran. This could either be a great Mother's Day, or one we'd rather forget.

"Well, Mum said after the race that this was the best Mother's Day of her life."