GOING UP: Andrew Ward could show off his skills at Elliott Heads with plans for a festival in the works.
Peter floats plan for Bundy kite surfing festival

20th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
IF YOU love the sun, sand and surf you're not the only one.

While still in the planning stages, the Wind Slasher Beach Festival 2019 Elliott Heads is gaining a lot of interest online, according to organiser Peter Higgins.

"It's a concept at this stage,” Mr Higgins said.

"The idea behind it is to promote the growing sport of kite surfing.”

Mr Higgins said there was no place he'd rather try and get the festival going than Elliott Heads considering factors such as safety, location and conditions.

With a passion for kite surfing, Mr Higgins's long-term goal is to get the event to a stage where it attracts international competitors and becomes a calendar event in the region.

For the inaugural event, Mr Higgins said the plan was to hold a kite surfing competition with different categories based on experience and skill level, complemented by rides, stalls, a community barbecue and music to complete the weekend beach festival.

The festival is pencilled in for February 9 and 10 next year.

For more information, search for Wind Slasher Beach Festival 2019 Elliott Heads on Facebook

Anyone interested in helping with the event can attend a session at the Elliott Heads Community Hall on November 5 at 7pm

